Traffic disrupted in TN's Nilgiris district for 2 hours due to landslip

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: Traffic was disrupted for more than two hours on the Mettupalayam-Ooty road via Coonoor from 8 am on Sunday due to a landslip following heavy rain. Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, who was on his way to Jadayampalayam for an official event, was among those who got stuck in the traffic as soil and rocks fell on the road. A team from national highway and revenue departments, fire and rescue and police personnel, engaged two backhoes to clear the debris. The road was cleared by 10.30 am.

Within 24 hours, ending at 7.30 am on Sunday, Nilgiris district received 514.3 mm of rain. Burliyar recorded the maximum of 78 mm and Coonoor recorded 65 mm of rain, according to the Met Department.

A highways department official told TNIE that they were unable to allow vehicles on one side of the road as the landslips occurred in a narrow place. Thus, vehicles heading to Ooty as well as those coming down to Mettupalayam were stranded.

“Unlike last year, the surrounding areas of Burliyar on Mettupalayam to Coonoor road are getting damaged due to frequent landslips this year. Even on Friday, a tree fell on the road. Moreover, Mettupalayam had received 37 cm rainfall which was the highest in the state at the end of November.

