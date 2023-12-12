Home States Tamil Nadu

23 students in TN's Chinnasalem face difficulty in breathing after acid cans spill inside school van

Reports say cans of toilet cleaner (acid) and phenyl which were placed on the rear seat fell down after the van negotiated a speed-breaker approximately one kilometer from the school.

Published: 12th December 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Bagalavan Perier
Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: Nearly two dozen students in Chinnasalem had a major scare as cans of acid meant for sanitation spilled inside their school van on Monday morning. Twenty-three students from Vijayapuram and Moongilpadi areas who were on the bus reported breathing difficulties and burning sensations in eyes. The students belonged to classes one to 12 of a local private school.

Reports say cans of toilet cleaner (acid) and phenyl which were placed on the rear seat fell down after the van negotiated a speed-breaker approximately one kilometer from the school. The acid spill resulted in smoke, causing suffocation and irritation in children’s eyes. The driver ignored the alert by panicky children onboard and stopped the vehicle only at the school entrance.

Promptly, the school staff arranged an alternative vehicle and transported the affected children to the government hospital in Chinnasalem. Officials from the education department, including Kallakurichi District Education Officer for private schools J Durairaj and Sankarapuram MLA T Udhyasuriyan, visited the hospital to inquire about the incident. They questioned the students, van driver, and school staff. Education department sources stated that a report on the incident would be sent to higher authorities for further action. 

