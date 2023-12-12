 Aavin's target affecting local milk distribution: Union

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Kanniyakumari district primary milk cooperative societies' employees union has alleged that they are unable to supply milk to local consumers as Aavin administration has demanded more procurement from them. They submitted a petition at the public grievance day meeting at the district collectorate in Nagercoil on Monday.



Union general secretary D Jasreeen Devakumar said 122 primary milk cooperative societies were in the district around 17 years ago and was procuring 60,000 litres of milk daily. "That time, Aavin fixed a target of 7,000 litres of milk per day. Only 57 cooperative societies are functioning in the district now. Of them, 33 milk cooperative societies are procuring around 30,000 litres. Aavin administration has fixed a target of 15,000 litres of milk. If the societies meet the target, they would not be able to meet the demand of local customers," he added.



Union vice president C Manikandan said the milk cooperative societies were initially formed to fulfil the needs of the local residents. "Hence, locals started giving land to the societies. The societies are unable to meet the demand of local customers due to the high quantity of milk asked by Aavin," he added. The association members further said the societies meet the salary of employees by selling milk to local customers.



Aavin officials said compared to Kanniyakumari district, the target fixed in other districts was higher. "We only fix a target of 15,000 litres of milk daily while they are procuring 36,000 litres per day. During December last year, the society sent 5,800 litres of milk to Aavin daily. But now they are sending only around 4,000 litres, which is 10% of the societies' procurement," they stated, adding that the societies did not show interest when they were asked to enrol more members.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KANNIYAKUMARI: Kanniyakumari district primary milk cooperative societies' employees union has alleged that they are unable to supply milk to local consumers as Aavin administration has demanded more procurement from them. They submitted a petition at the public grievance day meeting at the district collectorate in Nagercoil on Monday. Union general secretary D Jasreeen Devakumar said 122 primary milk cooperative societies were in the district around 17 years ago and was procuring 60,000 litres of milk daily. "That time, Aavin fixed a target of 7,000 litres of milk per day. Only 57 cooperative societies are functioning in the district now. Of them, 33 milk cooperative societies are procuring around 30,000 litres. Aavin administration has fixed a target of 15,000 litres of milk. If the societies meet the target, they would not be able to meet the demand of local customers," he added. Union vice president C Manikandan said the milk cooperative societies were initially formed to fulfil the needs of the local residents. "Hence, locals started giving land to the societies. The societies are unable to meet the demand of local customers due to the high quantity of milk asked by Aavin," he added. The association members further said the societies meet the salary of employees by selling milk to local customers. Aavin officials said compared to Kanniyakumari district, the target fixed in other districts was higher. "We only fix a target of 15,000 litres of milk daily while they are procuring 36,000 litres per day. During December last year, the society sent 5,800 litres of milk to Aavin daily. But now they are sending only around 4,000 litres, which is 10% of the societies' procurement," they stated, adding that the societies did not show interest when they were asked to enrol more members. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp