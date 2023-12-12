Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai: RDO to probe death of girl at AIADMK flood relief camp

The deceased, V Yuvashree, from Karunanidhi Nagar in Tondiarpet was studying in class 9 in a government-aided school.

V Yuvashree

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An RDO inquiry has been ordered in the case of a 14-year-old girl who died after collapsing outside an AIADMK-organised relief camp at RK Nagar on Saturday. While initially police had said that the girl died due to seizures, political parties, including CPM, alleged that the death could be attributed to poor crowd management at the camp.   

The deceased, V Yuvashree, from Karunanidhi Nagar in Tondiarpet was studying in class 9 in a government-aided school. Police said her father Vadivelu works as a contract conservancy staff with the city corporation. On Saturday morning, the AIADMK functionaries led by its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami distributed relief materials to residents of ward 38, 40, 41, 42 and 47 which falls under R K Nagar constituency. 

“Yuvashree, who was waiting on the roadside, lost consciousness due to seizure and collapsed on the ground. She fell face down and injured her face severely,” said a senior police officer. She was rushed to the Stanley Government Hospital where she succumbed to injuries. The R K Nagar police said the girl died as she fell face down and the incident happened after Palaniswami left the venue.

