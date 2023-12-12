CPCL faulted for oil spill in Ennore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A technical team of the state environment department faulted inadequate stormwater management issues in the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) premises for the oil spillage into Ennore Creek during the recent floods. The team, led by member-secretary of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Contro Board (TNPCB), comprised of experts from Anna University, NEERI, Central Pollution Control Board and the Coast Guard. The TNPCB has also asked the CPCL to ramp up mitigation measures and complete them on priority.

The state health department has also deployed a team of doctors, including dermatologists, to provide treatment to the needy. An impact study of affected fisherfolk families is underway. The state environment department is also assessing biodiversity loss in the area.

Following the technical team’s visit, Chief Secretary Shiva Das Meena chaired a meeting of the State Oil Spill Crisis Management Group and reviewed the ongoing mitigation and relief works. The panel decided to monitor the matter every day till the completion of mitigation works.

The TNPCB issued directives to the CPCL to identify hotspots in Buckingham Canal, Ennore Creek and other areas with stagnating oil deposits and take remedial measures on a war footing. The Board also warned the CPCL that it would be liable to pay compensation for any damages caused and it shall be liable to pay compensation to the families adversely impacted due to the oil spill.

It also directed the CPCL to undertake a comprehensive mapping study with a reputed technical institution to identify affected areas and furnish the report with an action plan immediately. The Board also said the CPCL and its secondary units and terminals should ensure that all pipelines and tanks are intact with no leakage. “If the CPCL is found to discharge oil containing water/polluted water against the norms, their operations are liable to be suspended,” the directive said.

Fishermen in the area say that they have engaged in cleanup work using thick sponges, without any safety gear and the process will take between three and four months. The erring company has not been held accountable and no one from the company has come to check on our health, the fishermen alleged, adding that they have been struggling with respiratory illnesses since the spillage occurred. They have also sought compensation for the losses they have incurred.

