Home States Tamil Nadu

Disagreement crops up among farmers again over LBP canal work in Tamil Nadu

Earlier, when there were differences of opinion, talks were held with Minister S Muthusamy and it was decided to carry out modernization works only where it is required.

Published: 12th December 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal

Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE: Differences of opinion have cropped up yet again between farmers over the modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project canal. The project work, which has been suspended for several reasons including rain, is set to resume in May next year.

While members of Lower Bhavani Ayakattu Land Owners Association submitted a petition to district collector urging him that the government should carry on with the modernization project as per schedule. the the Lower Bhavani Irrigation Conservation Movement announced that it would take out a rally against the project on December 14

In a meeting, members of the Lower Bhavani Irrigation Conservation Movement decided to hold a rally in Erode urging the government to abandon the modernization project. KV Ponnaiyan, secretary of the Lower Bhavani Ayakattu Land Owners Association, who submitted petitions in offices of District Collector and District Superintendent of Police said, “Complete modernization of the LBP canal is the need of the hour.

Earlier, when there were differences of opinion, talks were held with Minister S Muthusamy and it was decided to carry out modernization works only where it is required. Now the water is flowing in the canal and the works are halted. Soon it will resume. Some people are spreading propaganda to disable it now. The district administration should take steps to stop the false campaigns and complete the project works properly.” WRD officials said, “The modernization works of LBP canal will start only next May. Nothing can be said about this now.” The Rs 709-crore project began in May.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lower Bhavani Project canal farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp