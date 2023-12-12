Disagreement crops up among farmers again over LBP canal work in Tamil Nadu

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: Differences of opinion have cropped up yet again between farmers over the modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project canal. The project work, which has been suspended for several reasons including rain, is set to resume in May next year.

While members of Lower Bhavani Ayakattu Land Owners Association submitted a petition to district collector urging him that the government should carry on with the modernization project as per schedule. the the Lower Bhavani Irrigation Conservation Movement announced that it would take out a rally against the project on December 14

In a meeting, members of the Lower Bhavani Irrigation Conservation Movement decided to hold a rally in Erode urging the government to abandon the modernization project. KV Ponnaiyan, secretary of the Lower Bhavani Ayakattu Land Owners Association, who submitted petitions in offices of District Collector and District Superintendent of Police said, “Complete modernization of the LBP canal is the need of the hour.

Earlier, when there were differences of opinion, talks were held with Minister S Muthusamy and it was decided to carry out modernization works only where it is required. Now the water is flowing in the canal and the works are halted. Soon it will resume. Some people are spreading propaganda to disable it now. The district administration should take steps to stop the false campaigns and complete the project works properly.” WRD officials said, “The modernization works of LBP canal will start only next May. Nothing can be said about this now.” The Rs 709-crore project began in May.

