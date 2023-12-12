Formula 4 event will help curb racing on roads: Tamil Nadu government

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government on Monday told the Madras High Court the Formula 4 Street Car Race would help channelise the talents of youth into the adventure sport and save them from indulging in unauthorised haphazard racing on public roads.

The submission was made by Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram before a division bench of Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq when three petitions filed against the conduct of the race which was deferred indefinitely due to the havoc wreaked by Michaung cyclone in Chennai.

“The street car race will, in one way, be helpful in curtailing youth who unnecessarily waste time by racing on public roads. Their talents can be channelised and they can come and participate in a regular sport event like this. Otherwise, they will go astray,” the AG told the bench.

Answering the question raised by the bench that under what provision the sports development authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) entered into the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the private firm for organising the event, he said since the chief minister and a host of ministers and department secretaries are members of SDAT, whatever decision it takes is the governmental decision which is for the benefit of the public.

He noted the master plan provides for the development of sports infrastructure in the city; and if the road stretch for the race is developed, it will ultimately benefit the road users forever. Maintaining that holding the street car race is a policy decision of the government to promote sports; as such, the courts cannot review it unless there is arbitrariness, the AG, noted Chennai Open Tennis is also conducted in similar lines; so also the IPL T20 cricket tournament. For these events, the government is providing the infrastructure.

Senior advocate V Ragavachari, appearing for one of the petitioners, questioned the rationale and legality of the government spending the tax payers’ money for the race that is ultimately going to benefit only the particular private firm.

“As far as the racing promotion private limited is concerned, it is a body of private persons. With Rs 20 lakh paid up share capital and Rs 2.50 lakh share of subscribed capital, they want to enter into a contract where the state government is doling out Rs 42 crore in the first phase,” he noted. After completion of the arguments, the bench reserved orders and instructed the AG to “await orders” when Ragavachari said one of the Sivananda Road is blocked for traffic.

Plea wants cyclone relief to be transferred to bank

Chennai: A public interest litigation petition has been moved in the Madras High Court seeking orders to the state government to transfer the Michaung cyclone relief of Rs 6,000 directly to the respective bank accounts instead of distributing it through ration shops. The petition was moved by an ex-service man Ramadas. He expressed anguish over the possibilities of irregularities and the aid not reaching the deserving people if it is distributed through ration shops.

