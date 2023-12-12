Home States Tamil Nadu

Get expert certification on safety of 4 overhead tanks in Ramnad: Madras HC

"One of the tanks is situated on the back of a government primary school and is on the verge of collapsing," he added.

Published: 12th December 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Ramanathapuram district administration to ensure that four overhead water tanks (OHTs), alleged to be in a dilapidated state, were certified to be safe by experts concerned. A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice L Victoria Gowri gave the direction while considering a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by I Kalanthar Ashik Ahamed, seeking demolition of the tanks.

Ahamed stated in the PIL that three of the overheard tanks, with a capacity of one lakh litre, were constructed in 1998, and the fourth tank, with a capacity of three lakh litres, was built in 2004. He claimed that all four OHTs were in damaged condition and posed a huge risk to the public. "One of the tanks is situated on the back of a government primary school and is on the verge of collapsing," he added.

However, the government counsel claimed that repair works were undertaken and demolition was not required. Hearing this, the judges disposed of the PIL by directing the authorities to get a report from technical experts on the stability of the tanks and act accordingly.

