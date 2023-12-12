Home States Tamil Nadu

NGT seeks report on Vellalore dump yard in TN

The NGT instructed the civic body to increase the total number of Micro Compost Centres to intensify fresh waste disposal.

National Green Tribunal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to submit a detailed report with an action plan to clear the legacy wastes at the Vellalore dumpyard and to stop dumping fresh wastes in the facility.

The NGT South Zone has issued several directions to the civic body while hearing the case filed by KS Mohan, secretary of the Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee a few days ago. Mohan said the NGT has observed that without clearing the legacy wastes at the Vellalore Dumpyard, dumping fresh wastes in the facility and processing them is unacceptable.“.

The NGT instructed the civic body to increase the total number of Micro Compost Centres to intensify fresh waste disposal. The NGT also ordered the CCMC to submit a detailed report with an action plan on clearing the existing legacy wastes in the yard and measures to deal with fresh waste in consulting with TNPCB,” he added.

