Parents allege foul play in 29-yr-old daughter’s death in Tamil Nadu

ERODE: Suspecting foul play in the death of their 29-year-old daughter, the parents of the woman lodged a complaint in the office of the Superintendent of Police, seeking action against the son-in-law and his family on Monday.

P Krishnamurthy, 50, of P Mettupalayam in Bhavani said, “Poorani, an IT professional , was working in an company in Bengaluru. She fell in love with and married U Madankumar of Chinniampalayam near Kavindapadi on June last year, despite our opposition, even though he belongs to the same caste as us. Due to this, her husband’s family did not allow us to see our daughter after marriage. They have also harassed my daughter by demanding dowry.”

“On October 10, we were informed that Poorani had fallen ill and admitted in hospital. When we went to the hospital, the doctors said she had died. When we asked Madankumar’s family, they did not respond. The post-mortem report said she had been strangled to death. However, no arrests have been made by the police so far.” he added.

“Poorani’s husband has been included as the first accused in this case. A case has been registered under sections 320 and 498-A of IPC in this regard. All including Madankumar and his family are absconding. A special team has been formed to nab them.” a police officer said.

