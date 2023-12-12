Home States Tamil Nadu

Police book HM for making SC boy remove stone from toilet closet in TN's Tirunelveli

According to sources, Ponrani allegedly asked the victim to remove the stone, which was clogging the toilet closet, saying that the people of his community did such works.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A case has been registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act against the headmistress of a panchayat union primary school in Manur for allegedly forcing a class 3 student, belonging to an SC community, to remove a stone, which was found inside the school toilet, using his hands. The suspect has been identified as Ponrani (56). The incident pertaining to the case took place on December 8. 

According to sources, Ponrani allegedly asked the victim to remove the stone, which was clogging the toilet closet, saying that the people of his community did such works. Though the boy refused, he was forced to remove the stone using his hand. 

Subsequently, the victim informed his parents of the incident and sought an explanation from the headmistress. However, she allegedly stated that she had asked the boy to remove the stone as he himself had dropped it inside the toilet, sources said. Following this, the parents filed a complaint with the Manur police.  

The headmistress has been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan told TNIE that an investigation was under way and added that the boy was allegedly asked to remove the stone that he himself had put inside the toilet.
 

