Protect Shiva temple near Kamuthi in Tamil Nadu: Historians

V Rajaguru, Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation president, said, "ASI recorded two inscriptions from the Kumuleeswarar temple at Melakodumalur.

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Historians have requested the archaeological department to protect the Melakodumalur Shiva Temple near Kamuthi, which is in a dilapidated state, pointing out the discovery of two inscriptions belonging to the Pandyan era by Archeological Survey of India (ASI). The temple has inscriptions, sculptures and architectural features that support the history of Pandya and Vijayanagara kingdoms.

V Rajaguru, Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation president, said, "ASI recorded two inscriptions from the Kumuleeswarar temple at Melakodumalur. Though it is a small temple built of granite stone during the reign of Maravarman Sundara Pandian I, it has a beautiful devakosta, vriddhaspuditham and other structures with a sanctum sanctorum and ardhamandapa. At the entrance, the image of Gajalakshmi is carved as a relief sculpture. There is a Linga with a square-shaped avudai of the Pandyas."

He added that Melakodumalur, which is referred to as Uthamacholanallur in Chola inscriptions of the 11th century AD, was renamed as Uthamapandiyanallur during the Pandya rule in the 13th century. "In the inscription, the lord is known as Uthama Pandiswaramudaiyar. Maravarman Sundara Pandian I, the king, granted three villages Kotrur, Kanniperi and Uzhaiyur as devadhana for meeting the expenses of the midday service instituted in the temple under the name Kandaviramindan sandi by Araiyan Yadavarayan of the place," he added.

According to Rajaguru, the other inscription dated 1534 AD registers the gift by the Vijayanagara king Immadi Achutha Devamaharaya of Melakodumalur for meeting the expenses of worship in the temple of Sethu Madhava Perumal and of repairs to the temple of Ramanatha, both situated at Dhanushkodi. Half the village is said to have been granted as thiruvidai aattam and half as devadhana. This inscription provides evidence of the existence of two ancient temples. "The devakostas on the outside of the temple have been destroyed. There is no vimana on the top of the temple," he added.

