Rs 6k flood aid for all residents in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday said the state government will provide cyclone relief of Rs 6,000 to all ration cardholders in Chennai district. Tokens for getting cash aid in ration shops will be distributed from December 16.

Discussion is on with MSME units to assess damage and provide them necessary aid, the minister said. Addressing reporters at the DMK headquarters, the minister said Chief Minister MK Stalin deserves praise for spearheading the precautionary measures before the cyclone and relief efforts after the cyclone.

On relief assistance for people who don’t have ration cards, the minister said though there is no intention to leave anyone out, it is important to verify their credentials and people will be given assistance based on other documents they may possess ( to prove their residency in Chennai). A special camp will be conducted for (verifying) the additional documents of people who don’t have ration cards, he said.

Speaking about relief aid for residents of adjoining districts, the minister said relief will be given to residents of specific taluks affected by rain and flood. Priority will be given to those who possess ration cards, he said. A government order with more details is expected soon.

Lessons learned now will inform future action: Min

Replying to charges against the government over its alleged failure to take up precautionary measures ahead of the cyclone, he said loss of lives and damage to private and public properties were lower compared to previous cyclones because of the steps taken by the government. Due to continuous rainfall for the first two days, no one could move freely to take up rescue and relief measures, he said. Relief measures were initiated immediately after the rain stopped, the minister said.

Crediting the Water Resources Department for averting man-made disasters at Chembarambakkam Lake, the minister said that due to the desilting of Adyar estuary, excess flood water efficiently drained into the sea. He also pointed out that only nine people lost their lives in Cyclone Michaung. Replying to the query about oil sludge in Ennore estuary, Thennarasu said ministers and secretaries have visited the spot and assessed the situation and the oil spillage will be cleared at the earliest.

On the state government’s demand for Rs 5,060 crore for cyclone assistance, he said the estimate was based on initial assessment and the central team will make the final assessment after visiting all the flood-hit places.

Replying to the opposition’s demand for a white paper on flood mitigation work, Thennarasu said that since municipal administration minister KN Nehru had already given elaborate details about the issue, there is no need for a white paper. He said the demand is politically motivated. No one could have possibly forecast the heavy rainfall for more than 40 hours and the lessons learnt now will help us take precautionary measures in the future, he said.

