Tamil Nadu: Lakshmi Narasimha Nagar locals complain of bad roads

COIMBATORE: Residents of Lakshmi Narasimha Nagar have raised concerns over the potholes and puddles in roads in which rainwater is stagnant for several days and is left unattended by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

Over 50 families are living in Lakshmi Narasimha Nagar in Ward 15 of the North Zone in the city. The 300-metre stretch in the area has been dilapidated and has been filled with potholes. Things got further worsened as a major portion of the already damaged road was filled with rainwater. The whole stretch became slushy due to the puddles.

“Several motorists have slipped and sustained injuries on the road. Despite filing numerous complaints, no official has taken action. We have also informed the councillor, but no action has been taken yet. The officials are not even taking temporary measures to address this issue,” said SA Elangovan, a resident. Despite multiple attempts, CCMC officials were not available for comment.

Ward 15 Councillor P Santhamani of INC told TNIE, “I’ve received the complaint regarding that road. We have sent a proposal to the government requesting funds for paving 40 new roads in our ward including the Lakshmi Narasimha Nagar Road. Once we receive the approval and funds, we will start the work. For the time being, we will request the contractor to fill the potholes with construction debris.”

