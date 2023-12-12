Home States Tamil Nadu

Toll plaza will affect livelihood, drop plan to build it: Palacode farmers appeal to TN government

In 2019,  NHAI began relaying the Hosur - Royakottai - Palacode -  Adhiyamankottai road, which is part of the NH -844 at  the cost  of Rs 980 crore.

Toll gate. Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Palacode urged the Dharmapuri administration to take steps to stop setting up a toll plaza. Farmers stated the toll gate could burden them as they would have to pay toll each time while transporting  goods to the local market.

Nearly four years later, it has reached the final phase. However people a  dissatisfied with the construction of a new toll plaza near Somanahalli in Palacode. Farmers stated that the toll gate lies less than 40 km from Thoppur and is against the NHAI guidelines which requires 60 km between two toll plaza.

Speaking to TNIE, A Ganeshsan, a farmer from Palacode said, “The toll gate is constructed, local farmers would have to pay toll while transporting their produce within the district. People of Palacode entirely rely on farming and this toll gate would just add to the farmers burden.”

Another resident of Palacode, K Senthamizhan said, “As per the National Highways fee rules 2008, the distance between two toll plazas should be 60 km. But calculating the distance between Thoppur and Palacode is little over 40 km, so this toll gate is unnecessary.”

When contacted, officials in the district administration said, “The concerns of the farmers were forwarded to the officials in the NHAI. They have assured to look into the situation.”

