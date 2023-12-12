Home States Tamil Nadu

Trisha should have filed the defamation suit, not Mansoor Ali Khan: Madras HC

The judge ordered notice to Trisha, Khushbu and Chiranjeevi directing them to file their reply to the defamation suit filed by Mansoor Ali Khan

Published: 12th December 2023 07:34 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday cautioned actor Mansoor Ali Khan against airing derogatory comments in public space and slammed him for the habitual controversial remarks he has been making. When a defamation suit filed by the actor against actress Trisha, Khushbu and actor Chiranjeevi came up for hearing, Justice N Sathish Kumar asked why did he file the petition “in fact, it should have been filed by the actress”.

“Since several people idolise the actors as their role model, he should have been more vigilant in making (unpleasant) comments in the public space,” the judge said. Slamming the actor for his continuous airing of unsavoury comments against others, the judge asked his counsel, “Doesn’t the actor have any other work other than frequently talking to the media and court controversy.”

He also wondered whether Mansoor Ali Khan tendered unconditional apology to Trisha just for escaping arrest in the case registered by the police against him for targeting her. Further, he told the counsel to advice the actor to maintain dignity and decorum while making comments and be aware of what he is doing in the public.

The judge ordered notice to Trisha, Khushbu and Chiranjeevi directing them to file their reply to the defamation suit filed by Mansoor Ali Khan who sought Rs 1 crore damages from each for bringing disrepute to his image by posting messages against him in social media.

The petition has been posted to December 22 for further hearing. Mansoor Ali Khan landed in trouble recently after making unsavoury comments against Trisha about certain roles he had played in movies. After widespread outrage and condemnation, the police registered an FIR against him. Subsequently, he tendered an unconditional apology to Trisha but backtracked later, saying his message was misconstrued as an apology.

