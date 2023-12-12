Unmarked trees felled for Sathyamangalam road work: Union Councillors

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The public and councillors from Annur raised concern over the chopping of trees on Coimbatore - Sathyamangalam Road to facilitate road expansion work. They pointed out that the highways department is carrying out the cutting of trees irrationally. They allege that trees that were not marked for felling during a study conducted in June this year by the officials along with members of the district green committee have also been felled between Kurumbapalayam and Puliampatti.

SA Palanisamy, union chairman of Annur told media persons, “ As part of a road expansion for a 33-km stretch, trees in both sides of the road have been marked for felling and the work is being carried out by the department. We have received complaints from the public that many trees which were not marked were also cut. Field inspection by us also has shown the concern raised by the public is true.”

For widening work, permission was given only to remove trees which were obstructing traffic in areas such as Kurumbapalayam, Kovilpalayam, Ganesapuram, Annur, Pongalur, he added. As per the green committee report, a total of 421 trees were marked for removal, 102 trees for pruning and 69 trees for replanting from the road. However, the public claimed that no trees were replanted so far. They pointed out that some trees had cut branches leaving only the trunk.

K Syed, former member of district green committee and founder trustee of Green Care Trust said, “If trees were cut without approval, it is a violation. It will be inspected by us soon.” When contacted, R Muralikumar, Assistant Director of the Highways Department (NH wing), Coimbatore, denied the charges.

“As per the court direction, the department is going to plant ten times more number trees against the trees removed. We would hand over the fund to the forest department for the purpose. We would bear the cost for three years of maintenance of the trees planted by them. Also, replantation has been taken up by the with the support of environmental organizations.”

