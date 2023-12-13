Home States Tamil Nadu

1 tmcft storage: TN's Ramanjeri dam project expedited

The reservoir will help augment the drinking water supply to Chennai. It will also repair waterways damaged by the floods.

Published: 13th December 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Poondi reservoir at Tiruvallur.

Poondi reservoir at Tiruvallur. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Cyclone Michaung wreaking havoc across the city, the Water Resources Department is planning to expedite the process of building a reservoir at Ramanjeri, upstream of the Poondi reservoir in Tiruvallur district.

The reservoir will help augment the drinking water supply to Chennai. It will also repair waterways damaged by the floods. “The high cost of land to build the Ramanjeri reservoir has prompted talks to minimise land acquisition. Previously reluctant farmers are now cooperating due to the department’s persistent requests and the abnormal flood situation,” a senior official from the department told TNIE. 

Based on the government’s directives, the WRD is expediting the project and the Central government is actively seeking additional water resources for storage purposes. Following their inspection, a team from the Centre recommended the creation of small water bodies to mitigate floods. 

When asked about the purpose of the Ramanjeri reservoir, a senior official said, “While it may not significantly mitigate floods, it allows us to store up to 1 TMC feet of water for usage during droughts.”
Highlighting the challenges, another official said, “Due to the intense rain brought by Cyclone Michaung, bunds and stretches of waterways are severely damaged in Narayanapuram, Mudichur, Mannivakkam and Adyar belts.”

“The Central team is currently inspecting the affected areas in the city. After verification, a detailed project report concerning the repair works will be prepared. Once the government releases the funds, we will start the project works within four months,” he added. 

