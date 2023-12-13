AIADMK general secretary EPS exempted from appearing in court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice N Sathish Kumar of Madras High Court on Tuesday granted exemption to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami from appearing before a Master Court in the HC premises for testifying in a defamation suit he had filed against Dhanabal, brother of the prime accused in Kodanad heist cum murder case. While granting exemption, the judge ordered appointment of advocate Karthikei Balan as advocate commissioner to record the evidence of EPS by visiting his residence and directed him to submit it in a month.

This is the second time Justice Sathish Kumar has given exemption to EPS from visiting the court since he had already given similar relief in connection with another defamation suit filed by EPS against Delhi-based journalist Mathew Samuel for linking the ex-CM with the Kodanad case. Mathew Samuel has filed an appeal against this order before a division bench which had questioned seeking of such exemption.

