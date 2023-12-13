Besides ration cardholders, cyclone-hit survivors can also apply for Rs 6k aid

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has issued the G.O. for the disbursal of financial aid of Rs 6,000 to rain-affected families which have lost their livelihood resources due to cyclonic storm Michaung last week. The government said apart from the ration cardholders, those who have been affected by the rains can apply for this financial assistance. However, the assistance will be paid only after verifying the veracity of their claim.

According to the G.O, the financial assistance will be given to the following:

The families who have lost their livelihood resources

The families whose residences were marooned in floods for more than two days due to which they lost their clothes, utensils and other household items

Employees of the GOI/TN governments, higher officials of the Public Sector Undertakings as well as those who pay income tax and family card-holders (sugar) who have lost their clothes/utensils/household belongings can apply for financial assistance as well.

The applications will be verified and based on the verification, the financial assistance will be sent to their bank accounts. The application forms required for this will be available in ration shops. Tokens will be issued to the affected families through their respective ration shops.

The assistance will be paid in cash through ration shops. The G.O. also explained that the financial aid would be given in cash because the ATMs in certain areas did not function and it would take time to gather the bank account numbers of the affected people since many might have lost their ATM cards and bank details in the rains.

The families affected by rains in the following places will get the aid:

All taluks in Chennai district

Tambaram, Pallavaram, Vandalur and three villages in Thiruporur taluk in Chengalpattu district

Kundrathur taluk and three villages in Sriperumbudur taluk in Kancheepuram district

Ponneri, Gummidipoondi, Avadi, Poonamallee, Oothukottai, and Thiruvallur taluks in Thiruvallur district

