Boy washes bloody scissors at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital in TN, probe on

In the video, the boy was seen washing the scissors, which was reportedly used for the surgery of his father, a patient at the hospital.

Published: 13th December 2023 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2023 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. (Photo | Hospital website)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: As a video of a boy cleaning blood-stained scissors at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (TKMCH) went viral on social media, Dean Dr Sivakumar on Tuesday assured to conduct an inquiry into the incident. In the video, the boy was seen washing the scissors, which was reportedly used for the surgery of his father, a patient at the hospital.

According to sources, Pavulraj of Chottaiyan Thoppu underwent a surgery to amputate a finger on his leg on December 10, and was admitted to the men’s post-operation ward on the fifth floor. Nurses, who bandaged the operated leg, allegedly left the scissors on the bed. Following this, Pavulraj asked his son to wash the scissors, and the act was videographed and shared on social media. Meanwhile, Dr Sivakumar said that he will inquire with the nurses and doctors who attended the patient, and ensured to take action so as to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Boy dies after eating rat repellent paste
Erode: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy died after he consumed rat paste near Modakurichi on Tuesday morning The boy’s mother, who ate the paste allegedly in fear, is receiving treatment in a government hospital. Police identified the victim as V Rohinth, the son of M Vijayakumar and Divya of Velangkattu Valasu in Modakurichi. ENS.

