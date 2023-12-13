Home States Tamil Nadu

Child marriages come down in TN's Krishnagiri in 2023

By Sivaguru S
Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Due to the joint efforts of various departments and district administration, the practice of child marriage has seen a significant decline in Krishnagiri, said District Social Welfare Officer and Child Marriage Prohibition Officer K Vijayalakshmi. While 182 child marriages were stopped last year, the numbers have come down to 57 this year, indicating a decline in such marriages, she said.  

“This year, nine child marriages each were stopped in January and April. Also, the highest number of child marriage related petitions received, 18 in May and 19 in September,” she said. Last year, 190 child marriage complaints were received. While 182 of them were stopped, case was registered in eight cases after they were solemnised.

Thirty marriages were stopped in June and 25 cases were stopped in February. Awareness programmes organised in villages and schools by police, child protection unit, revenue, health and local bodies helped reduce child marriages, she said.

The present collector KM Sarayu and former collectors Deepak Jacob and Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy conducted task force meetings and carried out continuous monitoring to bring down child marriage cases, she said.

