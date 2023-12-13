Home States Tamil Nadu

Death of PG doctor of Madras Medical College can’t be attributed to workload: MaSu

The minister has ordered an inquiry into whether he was on a 24-hour shift on the previous day of his death and if workload was a reason for the tragedy.

Published: 13th December 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Dr P Maruthupandian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The death of a postgraduate doctor of the Madras Medical College (MMC) cannot be attributed to ‘workload’, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday. Dr P Maruthupandian (30) who was pursuing MCh surgical gastroenterology at the hospital was found dead in his flat in Choolaimedu on December 10. 

The minister has ordered an inquiry into whether he was on a 24-hour shift on the previous day of his death and if workload was a reason for the tragedy. A case was registered under Section 174 of the CrPC and the doctor’s body was sent for postmortem.

The police said, there were no external injury on his body. MMC, in a press note, said the doctor was not working for 36 hours straight, as reported by media organisations. It is not right to assume his death was due to workload. The real cause can only be ascertained from the autopsy report, they added.

On December 8, the doctor actively participated in a brain-dead individual’s organ retrieval procedure at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The release stated he was a keen learner and was in the operation theatre throughout the procedure. He was not assigned with the duty of monitoring the patient, the release added.

Meanwhile, Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE) demanded to scrap the 24-hour duty and also stressed to form a welfare board for doctors, medical students.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras Medical College workload Dr P Maruthupandian

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp