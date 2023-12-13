Fishers clean oil with bare hands, TN government deploys men & machinery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fishermen, who were involved in clearing the oil mixed in water in Ennore Creek, said they were not provided any safety equipment. A video of a fisherman taking the oil in a mug and pouring it in a barrel with bare hands was shared on social media.

Following this, the government has started mitigation work by deploying essential men and machinery. “Three gully sucker machines have been deployed in the Ennore Creek area to remove the floating oil which will be safely disposed of at the designated location at Gummidipoondi which is licensed for storing hazardous waste.

Oil controlling booms have also been deployed to contain the floating oil at some locations,” said a press release from the secretary of the Environment, Climate Change and Forests (ECCF) Department.

Specialised oil cleaning agencies have been mobilised with necessary equipment to remove oil debris from affected areas. A coordination centre has been set up by the Environment, Climate Change and Forests (ECCF) Department at Nattukuppam village to coordinate mitigation activities. The ECCF Department has also done a rapid assessment of Biodiversity loss in the region.

