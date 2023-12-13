Greater Chennai Corporation pegs Michaung damage at Rs 990 crore

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation reported `990 crore in damages following Cyclone Michaung as severe rain and flooding wreaked havoc across the city earlier this month. This includes damage to infrastructure such as roads and bridges, along with the money spent on response, relief, recovery and reconstruction, according to senior officials.

“As part of the relief efforts, the civic body had provided temporary accommodation and water supply wherever required. This also includes spending on debris and water clearance, conservancy operations and evacuation,” a senior GCC official said.

According to the corporation’s estimates, the figure includes Rs 423.5 crore for temporary restoration and Rs 566.8 crore for permanent restoration works. After the cyclone, the civic body has also initiated measures to clear silt and garbage from silt catch pits in stormwater drains. It also floated 12 tenders to re-lay roads dug by various government agencies before another possible spell of rain.

The corporation has proposed the demolition of existing stormwater drains and plans to rebuild them in some places in the city, including Srinivasa Nagar and State Bank Colony in Kodambakkam zone.

“We are in the process of identifying problematic areas and any infrastructure gaps that require immediate attention. We are also coordinating with other departments everyday,” another GCC official said.

The corporation has also taken up other works, including restoration and replacement of street lamp posts, damaged power cables and street sign boards. The civic body also collected 32,831 metric tonnes of garbage between December 6 and December, apart from 4,680.12 metric tonnes of garden waste.

