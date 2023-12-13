Madras HC orders interim injunction against borewell project in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered an interim injunction restraining the state government from continuing with the new drinking water borewell project in Kollidam river bed at Anbil village in Lalgudi, Tiruchy. A bench comprising justices GR Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi passed the interim order on a batch of two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed against the project.

One of the litigants, K Gajendran, said Kollidam river provides water for agriculture in Anbil and 20 other villages in Tiruchy district. It also serves as the drinking water for people in southern and northern districts, he added. But due to illegal mining, there is a water scarcity in Kollidam river for the past 25 years, Gajendran alleged.

Though the villagers of Anbil are requesting to construct a check dam in Kollidam for the last seven years, the state government has not considered this and is instead trying to set up a new drinking water borewell in the area, he added. A similar PIL was filed by R Arumugham of Anbil village. His counsel alleged that the project was initially proposed in Sevanthipuram village but the location was changed to Keela Anbil village after the Sevanthipuram villagers protested against the project.

