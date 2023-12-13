Ponmudy case: Ex-judge questions Madras HC’s rationale 

R Sivakumar By

CHENNAI: Retired Principal Sessions and District Judge (PDJ) N Vasanthaleela on Tuesday questioned the “logical reasoning” of Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court to fault her order acquitting Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy in disproportionate wealth case.

Taking strong exception to the “derogatory and disparaging remarks” made by the justice while initiating suo motu revision of the trial court’s order, Vasanthaleela, in a reply to the HC’s registrar general, said, “The single judge (Anand Venkatesh) has not given any logical reasoning into the ‘fault’ committed by me.” She also stated he had not given any findings to disagree with her reasoning in the acquittal order.

Referring to certain comments of Justice Anand Venkatesh laced with sarcasm and derision, which she wanted to be expunged, the retired PDJ said they are “wholly unwarranted” and “unjustifiable” and their retention on records “will cause serious harm” to her future prospects. She filed the reply to the RG as per directions of the Supreme Court, before which she prayed for an opportunity to present her case.

Saying she had neither got a memo nor adverse remarks or oral observation in her 28 years of service, Vasanthaleela rued the single judge’s comments “are nothing but robbing of my reputation and earnest service by a single stroke of pen”.

Referring to the judge’s remarks on the speed with which she had disposed of the case, she said there was ample time during the vacation to study the case records repeatedly and go through the deposition of all witnesses. She stated that her order was based on materials on record and the failure of prosecution to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

Justice Anand Venkatesh had stated that the celestial stars of the accused appear to be lining up perfectly with the blessings of the judicial officers; and the PDJ had retired two days after pronouncing the verdict and cheerfully rode off into the sunset.

