Rs 6k relief for Chennai residents likely to be given at one go

CHENNAI: Unlike the Rs 4,000 Covid-19 special cash assistance that was distributed in two Rs 2,000 instalments in May and June 2021, the Rs 6,000 relief announced by CM MK Stalin for Chennai residents affected by the cyclone is planned to be distributed in single installment.

Although the Indian Stamp Act mandates a revenue stamp for cash receipts exceeding Rs 5,000, the state government is considering an exemption for this relief assistance, as it is meant to benefit only those impacted by the rains, according to official sources.

Minister of Cooperation KR Periyakaruppan, on Tuesday, held discussions with top officials to finalise the implementation modalities. As Chennai city has 31 lakh ration cards, beneficiaries will be categorised into three segments — ration cardholders, pending ration card applicants and those without ration cards but residing in the city.

An official said the required documents to be submitted for the second and third category beneficiaries are being finalised and will be disclosed in the G.O. which will be issued in a couple of days. In areas such as Velachery, Madipakkam, Pallikaranai, Saidapet, Virugambakkam, Vyasarpadi, Manali, Thiruvottiyur, Korattur, Sholinganallur, and others, hundreds of ATMs are either malfunctioning or entirely inoperative due to the rains.

A few nationalised banks have informed the state government that it will take a minimum of two to three months to restore ATMs in a few areas since the machines, network and other infrastructure are completely damaged. “For those ATMs experiencing minor glitches, repairs have been undertaken, and cash withdrawal services have been reinstated,” said an official.

