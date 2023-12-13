Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Nilgiris tar plant closed following public outrage

The district environment engineer has been instructed to monitor implementation of the order and report to the RDO if any violations are found.

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: The RDO of Gudalur on Tuesday issued closure notice to a tar manufacturing unit functioning at Devala. RDO Gudalur NS Rajesh Kumar said “The closure order was served to the unit by the tahsildar. People living in the vicinity of the plant complained of breathing difficulties and urged the district collector M Aruna to take action to close the unit permanently due to the pollution (smoke) from the unit.”  

The district environment engineer has been instructed to monitor implementation of the order and report to the RDO if any violations are found. According to sources, the tar plant is run by P Rayin Civil & Conveyance Contractor (PRCC).

The closure order was issued even as activists called for protests on Tuesday. Condemning the unit, 60 commercial establishments in Devala remained closed. Autos and cars also remained off the roads. On Monday, the residents staged a protest in front of the Devala Village Administrative Office (VAO). V Haris, president of Anti Public Movement against the PRCC  

“This is a temporary closure order and we urge the district collector M Aruna to take action to close the unit permanently. We have been staging protests since 2006 when the plant was started. It got approval to produce 22 tonnes in 2006. However, it is now producing more than what was approved. 

