Truck goes up in flames on Coonoor - Mettupalayam ghat road in TN

COIMBATORE: Tension prevailed near Burliyar on the Coonoor - Mettupalayam ghat road on Tuesday, after a lorry loaded with LPG cylinders went up in flames. Seeing the LPG cylinder-loaded lorry ablaze, people stopped their vehicles around 500 metres ahead from the spot.

Police and fire safety personnel from Mettupalayam, rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Also, they declared that the cylinders were empty. The traffic resumed around 30 minutes later,

According to sources, the lorry was heading from Coonoor to a refilling station at Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore. While descending on the ghat road, the truck’s brake drum got heated up which triggered a fire in the rear wheel.Following the rescue operation, the vehicle was shifted to Mettupalayam, said sources.

