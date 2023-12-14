70per cent railway bridges in Egmore, Chengalpattu stretch couldn’t function due to squatters

C Shivakumar By

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has been impacted during the 2015 and 2023 floods as around 60 to 70% bridges between Egmore and Chengalpattu section are unable to function due to encroachments on waterways, according to Indian Railways submission before the Thirupugazh committee.

It is learnt there are a total 120 waterway bridges out of which only 30-40% are functioning. Others are not functioning due to encroachments. Waterlogging of the railway tracks could be minimised or completely eliminated if the culverts become functional.

Similarly, between Guindy - Pazhavathangal, garbage dumping is blocking the waterway, according to the Southern Railway submission in the committee report. The report states Chennai Egmore railway station gets flooded due to inadequate outlet beyond railway area. Similarly, in Ambattur, the outside water is coming to tracks as the water course is blocked by the built-up areas. The development over the years in the adjoining area is resulting in frequent waterlogging of the railway lines in the state.

Apart from that, construction of new highways, roads, and streets without adequate cross drainage provisions at appropriate locations is resulting in water entering railway culverts and flooding of tracks at Avadi, Ambattur, Korukkupet and Mambalam.

The report also states utilities like pipeline cables are being laid without any proper authorisation in railway culverts blocking the waterway. Interestingly, the committee report observes the waterlogging issue of tracks faced by the railways seems to be a very common occurrence at many places, and this needs to be alleviated with top priority.

