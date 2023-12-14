Chennai: 75 boats, 300 personnel engaged in removing oil from Ennore Creek

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena convened a meeting by State Oil Crisis Management Group on Wednesday. According to a press release, the meeting was informed that 75 boats and 300 personnel have been pressed into service. “These boats are involved in sucking oil from the surface and transporting it safely to the shore,” it said. The work regarding the cleaning of oil-soaked debris from nearby villages had begun with earth movers. .

CPCL has been directed to further ramp up the mitigation work by deploying more oil boomers, skimmers and trained manpower. In order to take care of the health of people in nearby villages, the health department has set up mobile camps with specialised doctors, the release said.

Crane being used to lift barrel from the boat that collected oil from

the Ennore Creek in Chennai on Wednesday | P Ravikumar

