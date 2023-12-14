Dowry killing in Tamil Nadu: Month after 29-year-old woman’s death, hubby & parents held for murder

By Express News Service

ERODE: The district police arrested the husband and in-laws of a 29-year-old woman in Kavindapadi for harassing and killing her for dowry. The accused were identified as Y Madankumar (29) and his parents Yuvaraj (53) and Poongodi (51) of Chinniyampalayam.

According to police, Poorani, daughter of P Krishnamurthy of P Mettupalayam in Bhavani, fell in love with Madankumar and married him on June 1, 2022 against the wishes of her family. Though the families belong to the same caste, there were differences of opinion between them. On October 10, Krishnamurthy was informed that Poorani was admitted in Kavindapadi GH.

When he went there doctors said Poorani had died. The post-mortem report stated that Poorani had been strangled to death. Based on this, Krishnamurthy lodged a complaint with Kavindapadi police stating that his daughter was harassed for dowry. though the couple worked in the IT sector in Bengaluru.

After the case was registered, Madankumar and his parents went into hiding. On Tuesday evening, police received information that they were in Othakuthirai near Gobichettipalayam and arrested them. Police said Madankumar’s family had forced Poorani to get her share of property from her father, but she refused.

