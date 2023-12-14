Emptying dams a scientific measure, says central team  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: National Disaster Management Authority Advisor (Policy and Plan) Kunal Satyarthi who is heading the central team assessing Michaung damages in Kancheepuram district said emptying reservoirs around Chennai to a certain level in anticipation of heavy rains was a scientific step taken by the government.

He was replying to a scribe who said in 2015, opening Chembarambakkam reservoir during rains had led to the death of 120 people. “If the reservoir shutters are not opened on time, water should have to be released all of a sudden. I should compliment the present government for releasing water on time,” he added.

Responding to another question on relief and restoration works carried out by the state government, Satyarthi said, “The state government performed well in all parameters - power supply was restored early, flights services started early instead of waiting for four to six days as happened last time (2015).” He said it was unfortunate that people in both urban and rural areas had suffered due to this cyclone.

In the last 48 hours, the central team visited rain-affected areas as two teams. “We have seen the rescue, relief, and recovery operations that the Tamil Nadu government has carried out. We came to Chennai immediately after the disaster. We have done a lot of field visits. The state government was well prepared to face the cyclone with early warning systems and took precautionary measures. Though Chennai and other parts faced damages, the situation is much better than that in 2015,” he added.

