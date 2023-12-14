Ennore Creek, Chennai: Use scientific method to clear oil slick, says NGT

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the authorities dealing with the oil spill in north Chennai to undertake remediation measures for treating the water in a scientific/safe way.

It has also asked them to assess the situation and initiate measures for restoration of the livelihood activities of fishermen in the affected backwaters and for resumption of fishing in the seas/backwaters, in case the fisheries department has advised the fishermen not to fish due to the oil spill.

The bench also noted the CPCL has not filed a report/counter and directed the company to file a report regarding the action taken by them with photographs and aerial pictures taken using drones. The fisheries department has also been asked to file a detailed report about the death of fishes and other marine organisms.

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has said Toshiba-JSW was found to have not properly handled the waste oil/used oil which could have also caused discharge into the Buckingham Canal and said the establishment is also under investigation. The report of analysis of water samples collected by it from Kosasthalaiyar river and Ennore Creek exceed the norms prescribed, TNPCB had submitted. The board also said it is awaiting the oil spill report from the coast guard and according to them, the spill has been categorised as category-3 which has very minimal effect on the sea.

The bench also asked the government to submit the detailed report, if it is ready, and TNPCB to furnish the result of water samples during the next hearing. While the TNPCB said it had formed seven teams on December 11 to inspect the industries to ascertain the discharge of oil, the bench asked it to file the report regarding this during the next hearing. The next hearing is on December 14.

