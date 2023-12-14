Home States Tamil Nadu

Folic acid tablets dumped on road in Tiruppur

"Upon examining the strips, the people found they were all expired iron folic tablets. One bag contained 4000 strips and the other one contained around 5,000 strips.

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Hundreds of folic acid tablets were found dumped on the roadside  at Nattukottaiyan Privu in Pappankulam panchayat near Avinashi on Wednesday.  Pappankulam panchayat president S Vimala said some residents found two large bags on the Sevur-Gobichettipalayam Road and tablets strips falling out from one of them.

"Upon examining the strips, the people found they were all expired iron folic tablets. One bag contained 4000 strips and the other one contained around 5,000 strips. Immediately, we informed local health officials. "

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Director - Medical Service (Tiruppur)  Dr K Jagadeeshkumar said, "Upon receiving information about the tablet dump,  a local health team reached the spot and collected all the tablets and took it to our godown.

After analysing, we found that some medicines had expired and others were in good condition. The batch number mentioned on the strips did not belong to Tiruppur district and some of them couldn't be identified. We have sent the samples and batch numbers to Chennai for further investigation.

