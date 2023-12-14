Home States Tamil Nadu

Govt staff, I-T payers too can apply for Rs 6k

Published: 14th December 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

chennai-floods-rains-cyclonemichaung

FILE PHOTO | A woman wades through floodwater at Kamatchi Amman Nagar area after heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The state government has announced that apart from ration-card holders in the rain-affected areas,  sugar-card holders, employees of central and state governments, PSUs and income taxpayers who have encountered loss of livelihood can also apply for assistance. 

The G.O. issued for the disbursal of the assistance on Tuesday said a separate application form will be given to them from respective ration shops. According to the G.O, the families affected by rains in the following places will get this assistance: All taluks in Chennai district; taluks of Tambaram, Pallavaram, Vandalur and three villages in Thiruporur taluk in Chengalpattu district; taluk of Kundrathur and three villages in Sriperumbudur taluk in Kancheepuram district; Ponneri, Gummidipoondi, Avadi, Poonamallee, Uthukottai, and Tiruvallur taluks in Tiruvallur district. 

“The families who have lost their livelihood resources due to the cyclone, and the families who have lost their clothes, utensils, household articles since their houses were marooned with flood water for more than two days will be given this assistance,” the G.O. said. The assistance will be paid in cash through ration shops. 

Comments

