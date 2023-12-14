'Is conspiring to kill Hindu leaders an act of terrorism?' asks Madras HC

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court raised a query as to whether killing of Hindu religious leaders by itself fall under the category of a terrorist act under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and noted that it is a debatable issue.

The question was raised by a division bench of Justices SS Sundar and Sunder Mohan in the context of the National Investigation Agency arresting an alleged ISIS supporter, Asif Musthaheen of Erode, under the UAPA for allegedly conspiring to kill Hindu religious leaders.

Referring to the prosecution’s case for slapping Section 18 of the UAPA on Asif, the court found even though the evidence discloses that the appellant had conspired to get rid of BJP and RSS leaders, the NIA had not spelt out how it would amount to an act of terrorism as defined under Section 15 of the UAPA.

In order to bring an act (offence) under this Section, it must be proved to have done with an intent to threaten unity, integrity, security, economic security or sovereignty of India or with an intent to strike terror, the bench said in an order on Tuesday. “The question as to whether the killing of Hindu leaders by itself can constitute a terrorist act is debatable,” the bench stated.

Considering the broad probabilities of the present case from materials collected by prosecution, one cannot conclude there was a conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, the bench added. Taking into account the 17-month long incarceration, the court held even assuming that the materials collected by the prosecution may ultimately lead to a conviction, the detention pending trial cannot be indefinite. The court granted bail to Asif with stringent conditions.

