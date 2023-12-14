Krishnampathy lake water enters school in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Parents and members of the school management committee (SMC) staged a protest by blocking a government bus on Wednesday seeking to drain water from Krishnampathy lake, which is polluted by sewage and other waste, flowed into the Shah Fulchand Virchand government higher secondary school at Seeranaickenpalayam.

Ward member S Angulakshmi along with the police personnel came to the spot and assured that they would take steps to solve the issue. P Anbukarasi, a parent who took part in the protest told TNIE, “The school is located behind the Krishnampathy Lake. Around 20 days ago, a portion of the compound on the rear side collapsed resulting in water from the lake flowing into the school campus. Within days, the waster stagnated in the playground. Due to water stagnation, around 50 children from the school came down with fever.”

“Already, members of the school management committee (SMC) have taken this issue to the ward members and corporation officials’ attention, but they are lethargic without taking action,” she added.

An SMC member told TNIE, “As water stagnated in the school campus, students were unable to use the toilet located near the compound wall. Considering the safety of students, we held a protest.

After that, corporation officers and ward member who is also SMC members came to the school on Wednesday. After that, officers took measures to remove the wastewater from the school campus using the corporation vehicle,” she said. When asked about it, ward member Angulakshmi told TNIE “We have taken steps to renovate the compound wall and remove the water. The work is underway.”

