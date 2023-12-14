Panel suggests relocation of buildings along rivers for flood-proof Chennai

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Should the state relocate residential-cum-commercial buildings on the banks of Cooum and Adyar rivers that got submerged partially after the rivers were in spate following the Michaung-induced rains? The constructions have been obstructing the flow of river that carry the flood waters to the sea.

Though there have been numerous private and government buildings built on the banks, the Thirupugazh Committee report has observed allocation of land for government projects should avoid foreshore of waterbodies, flood plains and drainage lines.

In the last three years, rather than protecting the waterbodies under the new dispensation, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority went to the extreme of terming the second masterplan as a flawed one. This move was to reclassify six acres of land in Nandambakkam, which is marked as a portion of Adyar river. This was to be made a residential and institutional zone despite being denied permission to be reclassified as residential area for the last 17 years.

The argument put forth was to discredit Second Master Plan. The waterbodies during the first masterplan were marked as open space and recreational use by the then first Chief Planner of CMDA G Dattatri. And, in the Second masterplan, it was termed as waterbodies. Former Chief Planner Dr K R Thooyavan, who helped in the preparation of the first master plan, told TNIE the waterbodies during the first masterplan were marked as open space and recreational use by Dattatri so that the waterbodies could not be converted into built up area.

Between 1979 to 2016, the area classified as waterbodies declined drastically. Adyar Estuary, a unique eco-system on the mouth of Adyar river, which is surrounded by thickly populated areas of Adyar, Raja Annamalaipuram and Mandaveli, has shrunk due to large-scale constructions in the estuary. And, Mogappair lake vanished as construction was allowed on lake bed, and similarly, Ambattur tank adjoining Ambattur, which influences flow of Kosasthalaiyar River shrank over the years due to constructions inside the tank bed. A Comptroller and auditor General of India report also points out that CMDA has approved 291 layouts in Chennai metropolitan area of which 127 were within 15 metres of waterways.

During the reclassification of waterbodies, as shown in second masterplan including Adyar river and Periya Eri in Pallavaram, there had been opposition from the technical members of CMDA against reclassification. It is learnt top officials forced them to toe the line resulting in the reclassification of the waterbodies which was initially rejected by first authority meeting of DMK government, claimed a senior official.

Thirupugazh Committee in its recommendations has asked CMDA to have separate planning rules and regulations to regulate construction of buildings near waterbodies/waterways. The committee has also suggested that CMDA shall conduct a review through a panel of experts for all the building/layout approvals issued for the sites closer to waterbodies to ensure implementation with reference to the conditions imposed by water resource department in their no-objection certificate to avoid inundation, at the time of issue of building approval. It also suggested a drainage masterplan to identify drainage pathways of floodwater, even over the patta land and government land.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Should the state relocate residential-cum-commercial buildings on the banks of Cooum and Adyar rivers that got submerged partially after the rivers were in spate following the Michaung-induced rains? The constructions have been obstructing the flow of river that carry the flood waters to the sea. Though there have been numerous private and government buildings built on the banks, the Thirupugazh Committee report has observed allocation of land for government projects should avoid foreshore of waterbodies, flood plains and drainage lines. In the last three years, rather than protecting the waterbodies under the new dispensation, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority went to the extreme of terming the second masterplan as a flawed one. This move was to reclassify six acres of land in Nandambakkam, which is marked as a portion of Adyar river. This was to be made a residential and institutional zone despite being denied permission to be reclassified as residential area for the last 17 years.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The argument put forth was to discredit Second Master Plan. The waterbodies during the first masterplan were marked as open space and recreational use by the then first Chief Planner of CMDA G Dattatri. And, in the Second masterplan, it was termed as waterbodies. Former Chief Planner Dr K R Thooyavan, who helped in the preparation of the first master plan, told TNIE the waterbodies during the first masterplan were marked as open space and recreational use by Dattatri so that the waterbodies could not be converted into built up area. Between 1979 to 2016, the area classified as waterbodies declined drastically. Adyar Estuary, a unique eco-system on the mouth of Adyar river, which is surrounded by thickly populated areas of Adyar, Raja Annamalaipuram and Mandaveli, has shrunk due to large-scale constructions in the estuary. And, Mogappair lake vanished as construction was allowed on lake bed, and similarly, Ambattur tank adjoining Ambattur, which influences flow of Kosasthalaiyar River shrank over the years due to constructions inside the tank bed. A Comptroller and auditor General of India report also points out that CMDA has approved 291 layouts in Chennai metropolitan area of which 127 were within 15 metres of waterways. During the reclassification of waterbodies, as shown in second masterplan including Adyar river and Periya Eri in Pallavaram, there had been opposition from the technical members of CMDA against reclassification. It is learnt top officials forced them to toe the line resulting in the reclassification of the waterbodies which was initially rejected by first authority meeting of DMK government, claimed a senior official. Thirupugazh Committee in its recommendations has asked CMDA to have separate planning rules and regulations to regulate construction of buildings near waterbodies/waterways. The committee has also suggested that CMDA shall conduct a review through a panel of experts for all the building/layout approvals issued for the sites closer to waterbodies to ensure implementation with reference to the conditions imposed by water resource department in their no-objection certificate to avoid inundation, at the time of issue of building approval. It also suggested a drainage masterplan to identify drainage pathways of floodwater, even over the patta land and government land. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp