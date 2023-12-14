Second national-level workshop on smart city projects in Kovai on Dec 16

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A delegation of mayors, municipal commissioners, chief secretaries of various state governments and officials from 100 smart cities will visit Coimbatore on December 16 for the second national-level workshop on smart city projects.

In September, the union ministry of housing and urban development awarded cities that have implemented ‘Smart City’ projects. Coimbatore won the first prize under the ‘Built Environment’ category. Following this, a national-level workshop for the 100 smart cities was held in Kashmir. The next workshop will be held in Coimbatore.

Speaking to TNIE, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “A seminar cum workshop as well as a field visit will be organised. The workshop will be based on the lakes and water bodies that are developed under the smart city projects in the city.”

Coimbatore smart city projects general manager Baskar told TNIE, “Apart from officials, Anand Malligavad, who is popularly known as the ‘Lake man of India’ will deliver a lecture on lake rejuvenation. After the seminar, the officials will be taken on a tour of Ukkadam Periyakulam, Valankulam and the Race Course Model Road Projects. Apart from that, 11 smart cities from Tamil Nadu will also take part in the program. The program has been organised as part of the ‘Cross learning between 2 cities’ initiative.”

