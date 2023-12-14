Sitharaman promises speedy disbursal of insurance claims

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday gave her assurance regarding speedy disbursal of all eligible insurance claims, to a delegation of Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturing Association (AIEMA) members.

Following rains due to cyclone Michaung, Ambattur Industrial Estate was heavily inundated. Sources said the finance ministry has instructed public sector general insurance companies to deploy more surveyors immediately.

Moreover, a social media post by the ministry on X (previously Twitter) stated that a special camp will be organised from December 20 onwards, for a smoother, easier processing of insurance claims. The AIEMA delegation also met with officials from department of financial services in New Delhi and apprised them of the losses suffered by businesses in the industrial estate due to heavy rains.

