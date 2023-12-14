Home States Tamil Nadu

Tangedco seeks Rs 100-crore aid as cyclone relief

A senior Tangedco official told TNIE, “In city areas, power lines mostly run underground, allowing us to restore power within 24 hours.

Published: 14th December 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Tangedco gets Rs 3.6 crore to boost energy efficiency  

Representational Image (Photo | Express.)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Tangedco has sought Rs 100 crore to address the severe damage caused by the rains to its poles and transformers in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts. 

A senior Tangedco official told TNIE, “In city areas, power lines mostly run underground, allowing us to restore power within 24 hours. However, in the four districts, approximately 600 cable faults occurred. Even after severe flooding, losses are lower than that in 2015. Yet, increased moisture levels in substations, including 230 KVs, led to some faults, requiring construction works in substations,” he said. 

E Natarajan, state general secretary of Bharathiya Electricity Engineers Association, emphasised, “UG cable shortages in many distribution circles have severely affected routine work.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tangedco Rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp