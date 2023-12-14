Tangedco seeks Rs 100-crore aid as cyclone relief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tangedco has sought Rs 100 crore to address the severe damage caused by the rains to its poles and transformers in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts.

A senior Tangedco official told TNIE, “In city areas, power lines mostly run underground, allowing us to restore power within 24 hours. However, in the four districts, approximately 600 cable faults occurred. Even after severe flooding, losses are lower than that in 2015. Yet, increased moisture levels in substations, including 230 KVs, led to some faults, requiring construction works in substations,” he said.

E Natarajan, state general secretary of Bharathiya Electricity Engineers Association, emphasised, “UG cable shortages in many distribution circles have severely affected routine work.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Tangedco has sought Rs 100 crore to address the severe damage caused by the rains to its poles and transformers in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts. A senior Tangedco official told TNIE, “In city areas, power lines mostly run underground, allowing us to restore power within 24 hours. However, in the four districts, approximately 600 cable faults occurred. Even after severe flooding, losses are lower than that in 2015. Yet, increased moisture levels in substations, including 230 KVs, led to some faults, requiring construction works in substations,” he said. E Natarajan, state general secretary of Bharathiya Electricity Engineers Association, emphasised, “UG cable shortages in many distribution circles have severely affected routine work.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp