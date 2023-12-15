108 plans to bring boat ambulances to Tamil Nadu

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With regards to the difficulties encountered by their crew in moving patients from flooded areas during the Michaung cyclone, the EMRI Green Health Services of GVK Enterprise which operates the 108 ambulance service for the state health department, is preparing to submit a proposal for boat ambulances.

At present, the company operates boat ambulances in Gujarat, Assam, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, to treat fisher communities by reaching their region during emergencies. Selvakumar, state head of operations, EMRI Green Health Services told TNIE, “Initially, two boat ambulances are to be sought which can regularly be used in districts like Kanniyakumari, where some villages are more accessible by water than land. Currently, the 108 team takes private boats to reach these areas.”

He added that during the time of disasters, these ambulances can be diverted to the affected districts. Based on need, the service can be scaled up in future, he said, adding they are also planning to keep inflated boats in all 108 ambulances.

The boat service will improve response time during floods when ambulances struggle to reach the destination due to inundation. “This time, we had to make our own boats using industrial cans and spine boards tied with ropes to shift people to hospitals and relief camps. We even delivered oxygen to patients this way,” added Selvakumar.

Balaji Premnath, marketing head of EMRI Green Health Services, said the boat ambulance will be equipped with all medical tools along with extrication tools, including fire extinguisher and wrench. Officials said the cost of one boat ambulance would be around Rs 35-45 lakh.

According to the data from EMRI Green Health Services, from December 4 to 6, their crew attended 1,019 fainting cases, 256 trauma cases (non-vehicular), 200 fever cases, 245 people with breathing issues, and 442 pregnant women were shifted from hospitals which were flooded. The 108 ambulance service, a vital part of the state’s emergency management, is fully funded by the government.

