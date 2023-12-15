Home States Tamil Nadu

108 plans to bring boat ambulances to Tamil Nadu

The boat service will improve response time during floods when ambulances struggle to reach the destination due to inundation.

Published: 15th December 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

EMRI, at present, operates boat ambulances in Gujarat, Assam, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu | Express

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With regards to the difficulties encountered by their crew in moving patients from flooded areas during the Michaung cyclone, the EMRI Green Health Services of GVK Enterprise which operates the 108 ambulance service for the state health department, is preparing to submit a proposal for boat ambulances.

At present, the company operates boat ambulances in Gujarat, Assam, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, to treat fisher communities by reaching their region during emergencies. Selvakumar, state head of operations, EMRI Green Health Services told TNIE, “Initially, two boat ambulances are to be sought which can regularly be used in districts like Kanniyakumari, where some villages are more accessible by water than land. Currently, the 108 team takes private boats to reach these areas.”

He added that during the time of disasters, these ambulances can be diverted to the affected districts. Based on need, the service can be scaled up in future, he said, adding they are also planning to keep inflated boats in all 108 ambulances.

The boat service will improve response time during floods when ambulances struggle to reach the destination due to inundation. “This time, we had to make our own boats using industrial cans and spine boards tied with ropes to shift people to hospitals and relief camps. We even delivered oxygen to patients this way,” added Selvakumar.

Balaji Premnath, marketing head of EMRI Green Health Services, said the boat ambulance will be equipped with all medical tools along with extrication tools, including fire extinguisher and wrench. Officials said the cost of one boat ambulance would be around Rs 35-45 lakh.

According to the data from EMRI Green Health Services, from December 4 to 6, their crew attended 1,019 fainting cases, 256 trauma cases (non-vehicular), 200 fever cases, 245 people with breathing issues, and 442 pregnant women were shifted from hospitals which were flooded. The 108 ambulance service, a vital part of the state’s emergency management, is fully funded by the government.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Michaung cyclone Flood 108 ambulance service

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp