Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority mulling nod for houses on city floodplain 

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Authorities responsible for the development of Chennai seem to have not learnt any lessons from the ravage caused by Cyclone Michaung. It has emerged that the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is considering a proposal to reclassify a 11.5-acre floodplain on the banks of Cooum River, a key water way that channelises floodwater to the sea, from ‘non-urban use zone’ to ‘residential use zone’. Bangaru Canal, another waterbody located near the site, drains floodwater from Korattur Check Dam. The subject on reclassifying the land, located in Poonamallee taluk, was taken up for discussion at the 276th meeting of the CMDA on Thursday based on an application filed by a Kilpauk-based realtor. The CMDA’s technical committee has given its nod for the reclassification, sources said.

‘Land height must be raised to 4m to prevent inundation’

The Water Resources Department (WRD), however, had granted a no-objection certificate for the proposal with a rider. The department had remarked that the revenue records of the site are not clear. “The records are not readable to verify and check the veracity of the survey number,” the WRD had said.

“If there are any discrepancies in the revenue records, the state revenue department, CMDA and the applicant would be responsible,” the WRD note dated October 5 had said, say sources. When TNIE contacted CMDA member-secretary Anshul Mishra, he said the CMDA meeting has advised authorities to critically examine the NoC issued by the WRD and decide on the reclassification proposal.

The WRD, while questioning the revenue records of the realtor, has said the height of land has to be raised from 0.225 to 4.325 metres from the existing level to prevent inundation in the future. The move by development authority to even consider a proposal to reclassify landuse pattern of a floodplain has surprised experts. K M Sadanand, president, Association of Professional Town Planners, said authorities should focus on holding technical study by hydrologists.

The Thirupugazh Committee, appointed by the state government to recommend measures to mitigate floods in Chennai, had castigated the CMDA in its report saying that there are provisions in the Town and Country Planning Act to reserve land in floodplains and hazard prone areas to regulate construction but the land-use plans prepared by the CMDA as part of the master plan do not have a flood hazard map for the Chennai Metropolitan Area.

