CM Stalin to launch ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme on Dec 18

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In yet another effort to make government services easily available to people, Chief Minister MK Stalin will be launching a new scheme called ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ (Chief Minister with the people) on December 18 in Coimbatore. Under this scheme, special camps will be held in urban and rural local bodies to redress grievances relating to 13 key departments. In the first phase (between December 18, 2023, and January 6, 2024) as many as 1,745 special camps will be organised in all districts except in the four affected by Michaung.

An official release said officials from the 13 key departments would register the people’s grievances on the spot at the camps and petitions received would be uploaded on ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ website. The G.O. issued for the scheme said if the petitions are filed online, they should be uploaded on the spot and for this purpose, the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency should organise e-service centres at the camps. These petitions will be disposed of within 30 days and services sought by people will be provided.

While the CM launches this scheme in Coimbatore, state ministers will be launching the scheme simultaneously in their respective districts. “During the first phase, special camps will be organised in all municipal corporations, municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats which are located adjacent to urban areas. The camps will later be organised in rural areas. As far as the districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur are concerned, camps will be organised from the first week of January 2024 till January 31,” a release said.

The scheme is an extension of schemes like ‘Kala Aaivil Mudhalvar’ (CM on field inspection) and ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhalvar’ (CM in your constituency). The new scheme aims at delivering government services quickly and easily by streamlining the procedures. There are 13 key departments which people approach very often. These include revenue, municipal administration, rural development, Adi Dravidar Welfare, BCs, MBCs and minorities welfare, social welfare, differently abled welfare, electricity, labour and MSME.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: In yet another effort to make government services easily available to people, Chief Minister MK Stalin will be launching a new scheme called ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ (Chief Minister with the people) on December 18 in Coimbatore. Under this scheme, special camps will be held in urban and rural local bodies to redress grievances relating to 13 key departments. In the first phase (between December 18, 2023, and January 6, 2024) as many as 1,745 special camps will be organised in all districts except in the four affected by Michaung. An official release said officials from the 13 key departments would register the people’s grievances on the spot at the camps and petitions received would be uploaded on ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ website. The G.O. issued for the scheme said if the petitions are filed online, they should be uploaded on the spot and for this purpose, the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency should organise e-service centres at the camps. These petitions will be disposed of within 30 days and services sought by people will be provided. While the CM launches this scheme in Coimbatore, state ministers will be launching the scheme simultaneously in their respective districts. “During the first phase, special camps will be organised in all municipal corporations, municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats which are located adjacent to urban areas. The camps will later be organised in rural areas. As far as the districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur are concerned, camps will be organised from the first week of January 2024 till January 31,” a release said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The scheme is an extension of schemes like ‘Kala Aaivil Mudhalvar’ (CM on field inspection) and ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhalvar’ (CM in your constituency). The new scheme aims at delivering government services quickly and easily by streamlining the procedures. There are 13 key departments which people approach very often. These include revenue, municipal administration, rural development, Adi Dravidar Welfare, BCs, MBCs and minorities welfare, social welfare, differently abled welfare, electricity, labour and MSME. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp