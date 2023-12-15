Consumer panel in TN slaps Rs 31.9k fine on home appliance company, agency

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Srivilliputhur directed a home appliance company in Kancheepuram and the shop owner of an agency based in Thoothukudi to pay a fine of Rs 31,950 to a Sattur resident for the defects in an induction stove and deficiency in service. The Commission comprising president SJ Chakkkaravarthy and member M Muthulakshmi issued the verdict in a petition filed by S Chandra against the owner of the home appliance company and the shop owner.



In February 2020 the complainant had purchased an induction stove for Rs 1, 950 from the agency. As the stove failed to function properly, she switched to a firewood stove. In May 2020, Chandra's husband sought to replace the stove at the agency, where he was assured to rectify the defect and issued a service job card. The petitioner could not approach the agency for replacement earlier, due to the then prevailing pandemic condition.



However, the owner of the appliance company denied any defects in the stove and claimed the complainant did not follow the user manual properly. Further, they said if the complainant had contacted their service centre, then she would have been given a demo in person. The agency also stated that despite contacting the complainant several times to collect the stove back, she failed to show up.



Meanwhile, the commission observed that a service job card would only be issued if the appliance is not working and the same must have happened in this case too. It stated that no documents were submitted to acknowledge that the respondent had contacted the complainant to return the stove or provided details about the warranty when the appliance was sent for service.



The commission also stated a possibility of defect in manufacturing and hence observed irregularities in service by both the respondents. It directed the respondents to pay Rs 1,950, the cost of the induction stove, along with Rs 25,000 for the mental agony faced by the petitioner, and Rs 5000 for litigation charges, within six weeks.

