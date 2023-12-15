Fast-track construction of check dam on Palar, demand Tirupattur farmers in TN

Praveena S A By

Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Farmers of Ambalur in Tirupattur district have appealed to the Tamil Government to expedite the long-pending demand for constructing a check dam across the Palar River between Ambalur and Ramanaickenpettai villages in Vaniyambadi. The check dam is necessary to hold back water and divert it through canals for irrigation, besides recharging the groundwater table, which has gone to unfathomable depths.

R Mullai, the district secretary of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association and a general council member of the All-India Kisan Sabha, highlighted that the groundwater levels have reached an alarming depth of 1,100 to 1,300 feet. In 1974, people could obtain water by digging only 15-20 ft deep, but now, farmers are compelled to excavate up to 1,100 ft to install bore motors or wells.

The Palar River, entering Tamil Nadu through Pullur from Andhra Pradesh, courses through Avarankuppam, Ramanaickenpettai, and Amballur before flowing into various regions, including Vaniyambadi. Water from the Palar River in Ambalur is the main source of water supply to other parts of the districts. However, the course of the river in Vaniyambadi has been polluted due to the leather and tanning industries.

Palar River in Ambalur village is situated 22 km away from Tirupattur town. Water is drawn from the river by means of infiltration and collection wells and pumped directly to the three service reservoirs in the town. The total quantity of water drawn from the river is 55 lakh litres per day. However, at present, as there is no flow in the river, the water is drawn only from 13 deep bore wells out of 17 provided in the same river bed. Now 37 lakhs of litres are only pumped per day from these bore wells and infiltration, while the water is being supplied on alternative days.

With the decrease in inflow, the groundwater levels have been adversely impacted. To restore groundwater levels, farmers stress on the need for constructing a check dam. Ashokan, a member of the Rivers of Ecology Committee, noted that the decision to build a check dam in Ambalur was made by the government after an environmental survey over 16 years ago. However, the construction is still pending.

Mullai stated that “It’s already late. The government must accelerate the construction of the check dam in Ambalur to preserve water for both agriculture and drinking for future generations. The decline in water levels has already led to reduced coconut yields, scarcity in harvesting bananas and sugarcane, and challenges in paddy cultivation." He added, “If the dam is constructed, at least 15,000 acres of agricultural land would benefit from it.”

M Krishnan, a 72-year-old farmer from Ramanaickenpettai village, noted that a few weeks ago officials conducted a land survey for the construction of a check dam. A similar survey had taken place two years earlier. Despite repeated surveys, no further actions have been taken. Given that the Palar River in Ambalur serves as a primary water source for numerous villages and occasionally even other districts, the government should prioritise this project.”

Shanmuga Sundaram, a 47-year-old farmer from Ambalur, recalled, "Seven years ago, the district faced a severe water shortage, leading to damage of approximately 40% of the coconut groves. Even now, farmers struggle to restore normal conditions due to the persistently low groundwater levels." He added, “Seventy percent of the villagers lack individual wells, relying on others. With the river depth decreasing, the irrigation canal is dry, impacting farming on 50% of the land by making it unusable. A check dam is crucial to restoring groundwater and aiding crop irrigation.”

Speaking to Sivakumar, the assistant engineer of plan formation at the Public Works Department, he mentioned that a survey for the check dam construction was conducted in 2021. The estimated cost of Rs 29 crore, along with a preliminary dam sketch, was submitted to the government. However, it was requested for revision, citing concerns about the structure's stability. Subsequently, a new survey was conducted, and an approved dam sketch was obtained.

We are currently working on the cost estimation, and the revised proposal is scheduled to be submitted to the government by next week.” He added, “The Plar river in Ambalur being in the semi-critical groundwater categorization is also a reason for delay; priorities are given to the critical and overexploited categories. However, we will work on it to expedite the process.”

With six check dams underway in the North Arcot districts in the upper Palar basin, costing Rs 115.35 crore, Ashokan suggests prioritising Ambalur's construction. Waiting until the situation becomes critical or the groundwater is overexploited is not advisable, he added.

