Home States Tamil Nadu

First in 17 yrs, woman escapes from Puzhal jail in Chennai

Police said, Jayanthi had been imprisoned for a series of thefts in 2021, adding that special teams have been formed to nab her.

Published: 15th December 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

A Jayanthi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time since the establishment of Puzhal central prison in 2006, a female inmate has managed to escape from the high-security facility. A Jayanthi (32) from Bengaluru, escaped on Wednesday afternoon when she was sent to clean the visitors room, accompanied by two wardens. Following her escape, the two wardens have been suspended.

Police said, Jayanthi had been imprisoned for a series of thefts in 2021, adding that special teams have been formed to nab her. In 2017, a prisoner serving a life term had escaped from Puzhal prison to meet his nine-year-old daughter, and Jayanthi is the only other person to have escaped in the meantime. 

Jayanthi had been arrested by Thoraipakkam police and sent to Puzhal prison in October this year, police said. “On Wednesday afternoon, Jayanthi was escorted by two wardens for cleaning the visitors room within the prison complex. It was around 5 pm when the wardens found that Jayanthi had escaped. Even after 4-5 hours of searching, she could not be found,” a prisons department official said.

“Special teams have been formed to trace and arrest Jayanthi. The two wardens who accompanied her, Kanagalakshmi (grade I) and Kokila (grade II) have been placed under suspension,” the official said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puzhal central priso female inmate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp