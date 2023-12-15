Michaunged and bruised, TN seeks Rs 20k crore aid from centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government on Thursday sought Rs 19,692 crore financial assistance from the union government to extend relief to people affected by Cyclone Michaung and for repairing public infrastructure damaged in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram. The total assistance sought includes interim relief of Rs 7,033 crore and permanent relief assistance of Rs 12,659 crore.

Chief Minister MK Stalin presented a detailed memorandum about the damage caused by the cyclone and assistance required for each category to the central inter-ministerial team led by Kunal Satyarthi, adviser (policy and plan), National Disaster Management Authority, during a wrap-up meeting of the team held at the secretariat.

In the memorandum, the government said financial assistance from the union government is required for repairing roads, bridges, school buildings, government hospitals, etc, transformers, electric poles, power sub-stations, etc of TNEB, assets of local bodies, including water tanks, streetlights, rural roads, etc. Besides, central assistance would be required to provide compensation to MSME industries that faced damage, extending help to street vendors and people whose livelihood resources were affected.

As regards damage caused to standing crops, sources said 21,200 hectares were affected. Out of this, paddy on 21,000 hectares, pulses on 60 hectares, oilseeds on 135 hectares and sugarcane on five hectares have been affected. In Tiruvallur district alone, paddy to an extent of 15,000 hectares has been affected.

Stalin also thanked the members of the central team for commending the state government’s precautionary steps to face the cyclone and its relief work.

“Financial resources of the state government alone are not sufficient for restoration works in areas affected by the floods. The contribution of the union government is also required to restore the livelihood resources of the people. I request the team to make appropriate recommendations to the centre to get the amount requested by Tamil Nadu,” he added.

During the meeting, Satyarthi recalled all what the team came across during its visit to the affected areas and commended the state government’s precautionary steps and relief and rescue works. An official release said inundation in residential areas had affected livelihood resources of the public. Due to the quick relief and rescue operations, normalcy returned to affected areas.

Already, the chief minister had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs 5,060 crore as immediate relief to Tamil Nadu. Following this, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made an aerial survey of the affected areas. Meanwhile, the issue of tokens for disbursal of Rs 6,000 relief assistance to families affected by the rain began on Thursday. Stalin is likely start the disbursal of aid to the affected on December 17.

We averted a big disaster, says Stalin

Chennai: CM MK Stalin on Thursday said a big disaster was averted by the DMK government through its meticulous handling of cyclone and by proactively managing the release of water from Chembarambakkam lake. He was speaking after solemnising a wedding of a party functionary. Stalin said unlike the AIADMK government in 2015, when Chennai faced severe flooding, the DMK government prevented a major flood by carefully managing Chembarambakkam’s water level through gradual discharge. He also highlighted the positive feedback from the central team assessing the cyclone damage in Chennai and its neighbourhood. “Despite political differences with the central government, the team evaluating cyclone-hit areas has genuinely praised the efforts of our government,” Stalin said.

